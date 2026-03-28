'Hey Balwanth' lands on ZEE5 March 31 after February release
Entertainment
Hey Balwanth, the film starring Suhas, is landing on ZEE5 for streaming from March 31.
After its theatrical release in February and some solid reviews for its blend of comedy and emotion, the movie is now set to reach a wider audience online.
Krishna discovers Rao Balwanth's secret lodge
The plot follows Krishna (Suhas), who discovers his dad Rao Balwanth (Naresh) secretly runs a lodge for sex workers, a twist that shakes up his world.
Shivani Nagaram joins as the female lead, while Vennela Kishore and Ajay Ghosh add plenty of laughs along the way.