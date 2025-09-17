5 secrets fans didn't know about 'Murder, She Wrote'

Murder, She Wrote is a classic television series that has bewitched audiences for ages with its gripping plots and iconic characters. However, there are a few hidden truths about the show that even the most hardcore fans can miss out on. From behind-the-scenes secrets to character quirks, these insights give a better perspective of this beloved series.

#1 Angela Lansbury's influence on scripts Angela Lansbury, who played Jessica Fletcher, had a strong hand in the scripts of the show. Her involvement often dictated the story and character arcs. This ensured that the series was always top-notch and consistent throughout its run. Lansbury's commitment to her role contributed immensely to the success of the show.

#2 The show's unexpected popularity in Europe While Murder, She Wrote was a hit in the US, it also found an unexpected fan base in Europe. Its universal themes of mystery and justice made the show cross-cultural barriers. This international fame further contributed to its longevity and established it as a worldwide sensation.

#3 Frequent guest stars became regulars On Murder, She Wrote, many actors who made their debut as guests were later incorporated as regulars. This was because of how captivating their performances were and the crackling chemistry they shared with Lansbury. The practice not only enriched the stories of the show but also gave a sense of comfort and continuity to the audience, who loved seeing familiar faces along with Lansbury.

#4 Filming locations were often reused The production team often reused filming locations across the series to keep costs in check. By cleverly redressing sets or shooting from different angles, they created diverse settings without going overboard with the budget. This strategy led to more episodes per season while keeping things visually interesting.