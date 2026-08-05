Hilton hospitalized after self-harm livestream on TikTok Tuesday, police confirm
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton (real name Mario Lavandeira) is in the hospital after a self-harm incident that happened live on TikTok Tuesday.
Concerned viewers reported the livestream, and police confirmed he was safely taken to a local hospital.
His TikTok account has been suspended since.
Crisis teams support Hilton family
Crisis teams with mental health professionals were sent to provide support and resources to his family, focusing on safety and de-escalation.
His managers put out a statement recognizing how serious this was and said they were aware of the concerning content circulating online involving their client, Perez Hilton, had not been able to make direct contact with him, despite their ongoing efforts to reach him, and that their primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family.
Hilton known for celebrity gossip site
Known for his celebrity gossip site since the early 2000s, Hilton is also active on social media and his weekly podcast.
He is a dad of three through surrogacy, and in recent years has tried to show a more positive side online.