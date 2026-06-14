'Improvised story': Himanshu Jangra apologizes for '₹370 biryani' remark
What's the story
Himanshu Jangra, who's facing backlash for his comments in a crowd-work video from comedian Pranit More's show, has apologized for his remarks. In a recent video, he admitted that parts of the controversial dating story he shared were "improvised." The incident has led to an FIR against More, Jangra, and others for allegedly publishing and circulating obscene content. To recall, Jangra had shared a dating incident suggesting that spending ₹370 on chicken biryani warranted physical intimacy in return.
Backlash
What Jangra said in his apology
Jangra, who was sacked from his job at a Gurugram-based company, spoke about the controversy in a joint video post with the firm. "Maine jo waha pe story batayi... wo ek improvise karke story batayi thi maine (The story I told there- the girl I was talking about... yes, I did date a girl. But sir, what I said there was not completely true. I improvised that story and told it there)."
Apology
'I used some inappropriate words'
Jangra admitted to using "some inappropriate words" during the show. He clarified, "Mai maanta hoon ki maine kuch galat words use kiye the. Mai iske liye sorry maangna chahunga (I admit that I used some inappropriate words. I would like to apologize for that)." "Wo maine jo bataya tha wo sirf ek entertainment way me bataya tha (What I said was only meant to be presented in an entertaining way)."
Impact
Online trolling has affected my family: Jangra
Jangra further revealed that the online trolling has reached his hometown and affected his family. "Abhi dekha jaaye to meri condition bohot worse hai (Sir, if you look at my situation right now, it is very bad). Pichle do hafton se bohot zyada troll ho raha hoon Instagram pe (For the past two weeks, I have been heavily trolled on Instagram)." "Ek hafte tak to ghar pe kisi ko pata nahi tha. Mere hometown mein kisi ko nahi pata tha."
Family's reaction
How Jangra's family found out
Jangra said his family first found out about the controversy from relatives and neighbors. "Gharwaalon ne mujhe ghar bula liya aur pucha ki kya ho raha hai (My family called me back home and asked me what was going on)." "Ab ghar waalo ko dekhta hoon to bohot zyada regret hota hai ki kyu gaya tha us show mein (Now, whenever I look at my family, I feel regret and keep wondering why I ever went on that show)."
Comedian's apology
More also apologized for his comments
More also issued a public apology on Saturday, admitting that he should have intervened during the crowd-work interaction. "I think I deserve this hate because when I was doing crowd work with that guy...he said a lot of derogatory things, but everyone was laughing at him, so I got carried away," More said in a video shared on Instagram.