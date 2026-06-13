'Lapse in judgment': Pranit More apologizes over '₹370 biryani' controversy

Apology details

More's statement on the controversy

In a video on Instagram, More said he received significant backlash over the controversy and admitted to a "lapse in judgment" during his interaction with Jangra. He said, "While I was doing crowd work with that guy, he said many derogatory things, but everyone was laughing. I got carried away, and it was a lapse in judgment. I feel this was a big mistake on my part." "I could have stopped him there or taken a stand, but I didn't."