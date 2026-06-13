'Lapse in judgment': Pranit More apologizes over '₹370 biryani' controversy
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Pranit More has issued an apology over the recent "₹370 biryani" controversy. The issue started when audience member Himanshu Jangra shared a dating story at one of More's shows, saying that his expenditure on a plate of chicken biryani on a date warranted physical intimacy in return. This sparked widespread outrage online, with many calling it misogynistic and transactional.
Apology details
More's statement on the controversy
In a video on Instagram, More said he received significant backlash over the controversy and admitted to a "lapse in judgment" during his interaction with Jangra. He said, "While I was doing crowd work with that guy, he said many derogatory things, but everyone was laughing. I got carried away, and it was a lapse in judgment. I feel this was a big mistake on my part." "I could have stopped him there or taken a stand, but I didn't."
Apology and request
More requested people to give him another chance
More added, "I gave those comments a platform, and things escalated from there. I want to apologize to everyone who was hurt by this." He also requested people to give him another chance. "I am working on myself, I will work on my content, and you will be able to see this in my work in the future."
Controversy timeline
What exactly happened at the show?
The controversy escalated when Jangra shared graphic, uncomfortable details about how he pressured a woman into a dark park and continued to push even when she refused to kiss him. The crowd cheered, and More reportedly even gave him a cash prize. More uploaded the clip on his Instagram account, and it gradually went viral, making it one of the most-discussed topics on Indian social media within days.
Employer's action
Other developments related to the controversy
After the controversy, Jangra's Gurugram-based employer, Starvik Design, announced that it had terminated his employment. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also reacted on Friday, saying that while he supported freedom of speech, no one should cross their limits. Taking suo motu cognizance of the viral video, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said the remarks appeared to "glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct toward a woman."