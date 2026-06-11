Comedy show row: Pranit, others face FIR over 'objectionable remarks'

Incident details

What was the joke that sparked outrage?

The controversy erupted during one of More's shows when Jangra spoke about taking a woman on a date and spending ₹370 on biryani. He further said that because he had paid for the meal, he expected intimacy in return. Many viewers accused Jangra of treating dating like a transaction and reducing a woman to an "object." Meanwhile, Dr. Pawar came under fire for saying that she and some colleagues would compare the sizes of male cadavers' private parts during post-mortems.