Comedy show row: Pranit, others face FIR over 'objectionable remarks'
What's the story
Maharashtra Cyber has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against stand-up comedian Pranit More in the controversy over his recent Gurugram show. The FIR was also registered against Himanshu Jangra, Dr. Sejal Pawar, and others involved in the incident, reported ANI. They are accused under sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, and 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 r/w 67 Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, for allegedly making obscene and offensive remarks about women and consent.
Incident details
What was the joke that sparked outrage?
The controversy erupted during one of More's shows when Jangra spoke about taking a woman on a date and spending ₹370 on biryani. He further said that because he had paid for the meal, he expected intimacy in return. Many viewers accused Jangra of treating dating like a transaction and reducing a woman to an "object." Meanwhile, Dr. Pawar came under fire for saying that she and some colleagues would compare the sizes of male cadavers' private parts during post-mortems.
Cyber investigation
More, others summoned to appear before Maharashtra Cyber
Maharashtra Cyber has alleged that the viral content was recorded, promoted, published, and disseminated through various digital and social media platforms in connection with More's program. The aim was to increase viewership, audience engagement, and derive financial gains through online monetization. Summons have been issued to More, Jangra, and Pawar asking them to appear before Maharashtra Cyber for recording their statements. Further investigation is underway.
Investigation update
NCW has also issued summons
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned More and Jangra over the controversial remarks. The commission expressed concern that the comments appeared to glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct toward a woman. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to the Haryana Director General of Police, seeking immediate action and an Action Taken Report within seven days. A hearing in this matter is scheduled for June 22 at 4:00pm.