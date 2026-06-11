Doctor's male cadaver joke at Pranit More's show sparks backlash
What's the story
Mumbai-based doctor Sejal Pawar has landed in hot water after she made inappropriate comments about male cadavers' private parts during a stand-up comedy show by comedian Pranit More. The incident took place during an audience interaction segment where Pawar shared her experiences with anatomy training involving cadavers. Her remarks quickly drew flak from medical professionals and social media users alike, sparking a debate on ethics and accountability in medicine.
Controversy details
Pawar's comments spark outrage online
The controversy erupted when More asked if medical professionals ever joke around during post-mortem examinations. Pawar responded by sharing anecdotes about her interactions with corpses used for medical education. She revealed that she and some colleagues would compare the sizes of male cadavers' private parts, sparking outrage online. One commenter fired, "As a medical student, mocking a cadaver is one of the worst things you can do." While another asked, "What kind of rubbish is this?"
Twitter Post
See the controversial clip here
What kind of rubbish is this? In no way, she deserves to be a doctor. Laughing about a cadaver’s dick size, ye konse clg ke bche hai jinko cadaveric oath mzaak lgta hai.#medtwitterpic.twitter.com/V2LpAT2hZg— Dr. Rimpy Sharma (@rimpy97) June 10, 2026
Apology issued
Doctor issues public apology on Instagram
In the wake of mounting criticism, Pawar reportedly took to her Instagram account to issue a public apology. She acknowledged the backlash her comments had generated and accepted responsibility for her words. "I'm not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it," she wrote in her post. "As a student, this has been a learning experience for me...I am genuinely sorry...I would never let this happen ever again."
Comedian's response
More deactivates Instagram amid backlash
Meanwhile, More has also been caught in the crossfire of this escalating controversy. The incident comes on the heels of another row involving web developer Himanshu Jangra, who faced backlash for making a controversial "₹370 biryani" remark during More's show. After More was slammed for allegedly encouraging Jangra's remarks, he issued an apology and deactivated his Instagram account.