Doctor's male cadaver joke at Pranit More's show sparks backlash

Apology issued

Doctor issues public apology on Instagram

In the wake of mounting criticism, Pawar reportedly took to her Instagram account to issue a public apology. She acknowledged the backlash her comments had generated and accepted responsibility for her words. "I'm not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it," she wrote in her post. "As a student, this has been a learning experience for me...I am genuinely sorry...I would never let this happen ever again."