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Home / News / Entertainment News / How Himesh Reshammiya bagged Salman's 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'
How Himesh Reshammiya bagged Salman's 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'
Himesh Reshammiya reveals how he got his break

How Himesh Reshammiya bagged Salman's 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'

By Isha Sharma
Oct 25, 2026
03:59 pm
What's the story

Himesh Reshammiya recently revealed that Salman Khan was supposed to work with his father, Vipin Reshammiya, in a film titled Yuva. However, since the project couldn't be made, Khan offered Reshammiya a break in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. The revelation was made during a conversation with film journalist Komal Nahta.

Career beginnings

Here's what Reshammiya said

Reshammiya said, "Salman bhai gave me a break in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya because he had signed my father (Vipin Reshammiya)."

"This was a time when we were doing some great work in TV serials. But that film that Salman bhai was going to make with my father, it was called Yuva."

"Since that film couldn't be made, he told my dad, 'I'll give Himesh a break.'"

Song creation

Reshammiya on challenges of 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'

Reshammiya was tasked with composing a song for Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

He said, "It was a challenge as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya is a super-hit song from Mughal-E-Azam."

"Their film's title is also the same, and I had to use it correctly in a song."

He added, "I had the tune and the song Odh Li Chunariya in my stock. It wasn't recorded. And I managed to incorporate Pyaar...Kiya To Darna Kya."

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Family plans

Singer recalls conversations with late father

Reshammiya also revealed that his father wanted to produce films while they composed music for those movies.

He said, "My father was clear that he wanted to produce films while we both would compose music in those movies."

"Music has been in our blood. But since Yuva couldn't be made with Salman bhai, he made a promise that he'll give us a break."

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Career path

Singer recalls initial struggle in industry

Reshammiya added, "We thought, 'Jab woh break hoga, tab hoga. What should we do until then?'"

"In the interim, I met Rajiv Mehra, and he heard songs from my bank. He said, 'Yeh gaane toh super-hit hain.' But he didn't give me a break."

"I thought to myself, 'Yeh super-hit gaano ke liye kya struggle karna? Jab waqt aayega toh ho jaayega. Warna hum khud film bana lenge.'"

Acknowledgment

Reshammiya is grateful to Khan

Reshammiya expressed his gratitude toward Khan for giving him a break in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

He said, "That is why I am always grateful to him. He triggered my passion for music and it became a blockbuster."

Interestingly, according to online sources, the shelved film Yuva was also supposed to star Rahul Roy.

Meanwhile, Reshammiya's next major projects are Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

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