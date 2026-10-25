How Himesh Reshammiya bagged Salman's 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'
What's the story
Himesh Reshammiya recently revealed that Salman Khan was supposed to work with his father, Vipin Reshammiya, in a film titled Yuva. However, since the project couldn't be made, Khan offered Reshammiya a break in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. The revelation was made during a conversation with film journalist Komal Nahta.
Career beginnings
Here's what Reshammiya said
Reshammiya said, "Salman bhai gave me a break in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya because he had signed my father (Vipin Reshammiya)."
"This was a time when we were doing some great work in TV serials. But that film that Salman bhai was going to make with my father, it was called Yuva."
"Since that film couldn't be made, he told my dad, 'I'll give Himesh a break.'"
Song creation
Reshammiya on challenges of 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'
Reshammiya was tasked with composing a song for Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.
He said, "It was a challenge as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya is a super-hit song from Mughal-E-Azam."
"Their film's title is also the same, and I had to use it correctly in a song."
He added, "I had the tune and the song Odh Li Chunariya in my stock. It wasn't recorded. And I managed to incorporate Pyaar...Kiya To Darna Kya."
Family plans
Singer recalls conversations with late father
Reshammiya also revealed that his father wanted to produce films while they composed music for those movies.
He said, "My father was clear that he wanted to produce films while we both would compose music in those movies."
"Music has been in our blood. But since Yuva couldn't be made with Salman bhai, he made a promise that he'll give us a break."
Career path
Singer recalls initial struggle in industry
Reshammiya added, "We thought, 'Jab woh break hoga, tab hoga. What should we do until then?'"
"In the interim, I met Rajiv Mehra, and he heard songs from my bank. He said, 'Yeh gaane toh super-hit hain.' But he didn't give me a break."
"I thought to myself, 'Yeh super-hit gaano ke liye kya struggle karna? Jab waqt aayega toh ho jaayega. Warna hum khud film bana lenge.'"
Acknowledgment
Reshammiya is grateful to Khan
Reshammiya expressed his gratitude toward Khan for giving him a break in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.
He said, "That is why I am always grateful to him. He triggered my passion for music and it became a blockbuster."
Interestingly, according to online sources, the shelved film Yuva was also supposed to star Rahul Roy.
Meanwhile, Reshammiya's next major projects are Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.