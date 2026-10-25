How Himesh Reshammiya bagged Salman's 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'

Reshammiya said, "Salman bhai gave me a break in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya because he had signed my father (Vipin Reshammiya)."

"This was a time when we were doing some great work in TV serials. But that film that Salman bhai was going to make with my father, it was called Yuva."

"Since that film couldn't be made, he told my dad, 'I'll give Himesh a break.'"