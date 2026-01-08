'Lung cancer toh...': Rozlyn Khan mocks Hina over pollution comment

In response to Hina's post, Rozlyn shared the news on her Instagram and sarcastically asked if Hina had developed lung cancer. She wrote, "Bhaiya, Delhi ke cancer ke mariz abhi bhi wahi hain, aur sabse uncha AQI hone par zindagi se lade ja rahe hain." "Lungs cancer to nahi ho gaya, check kara lo. Toxic positivity! #hinakhan." This is not the first time Rozlyn has criticized Hina; she previously confronted Hina, asserting that Hina fabricated information about her cancer diagnosis.

Global commentary

Hina's global political commentary and Rozlyn's past work

Apart from her health concerns, Hina has also been vocal about her dissatisfaction with the current state of global affairs. She recently wrote in Hindi, "Tel khodne jaana hai, baaki sab toh bahana hai #Venezuela," a comment many interpreted as a criticism of foreign interventions. She followed this up with another story expressing frustration over leadership decisions and their global implications. Meanwhile, Rozlyn gained fame as a model, later acting in Dhama Chaukdi (2012 film) and Dangal TV's Crime Alert.