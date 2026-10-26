Hiranandani apologizes after 'Bigg Boss 20' friendship remarks spark backlash
Kaashvi Hiranandani has publicly apologized after facing backlash for her comments about Love Gill and ScoutOP on Bigg Boss 20.
In the October 25 episode, she questioned their friendship and hinted at negative motives, which didn't sit well with Gill's team; they felt she was misrepresenting Love Gill's bond with ScoutOP.
Hiranandani denies cyberbullying, Gill team defends
After the episode aired, Kaashvi posted online that she never wanted her appearance on the show to encourage online hate or 'cyberbullying' against Love and just wanted to clear things up in the house. She admitted her words could have been better chosen and said sorry if anyone was hurt.
Meanwhile, Love's team pointed out that she's always seen ScoutOP as a brother figure, calling out what they saw as unfair double standards.
The whole thing has sparked fresh conversations about how reality TV handles personal relationships and accountability.