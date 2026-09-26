'Prahaar' trailer to launch at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
What's the story
Maddock Films will launch the trailer of its courtroom drama, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on September 29. The event will be attended by Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Dinesh Vijan, public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, and director Avinash Arun, revealed Bollywood Hungama.
Venue choice
Significance of CSMT as venue
The choice of CSMT as the venue for the trailer launch is significant, given its connection to the film's subject.
Prahaar explores some of the most important court cases handled by Nikam, especially the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and Ajmal Kasab's trial.
Notably, CSMT was one of the sites attacked on November 26, 2008.
Logistics
Logistics of 'Prahaar' trailer launch
The trailer launch for Prahaar will reportedly take place at a relatively less crowded area of the iconic railway terminus, albeit during the evening rush hour.
It remains to be seen how organizers manage the crowd and ensure that regular commuter movement is not affected.
The film will hit theaters on October 16.
Past events
Other celebrity activities at CSMT
CSMT has previously been a venue for several celebrity activities, though a full-fledged film trailer launch is unprecedented.
In 2019, Kangana Ranaut promoted Panga (2020) by sitting at a ticket counter and issuing local-train tickets to commuters.
Similarly, in 2018, Anupam Kher visited CSMT as part of Central Railway's passenger-safety initiative and public awareness campaign called "Ek Safar Rail Ke Saath."