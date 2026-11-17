'Varuvaaiy' becomes first Grammy-nominated Tamil song ever
What's the story
The 2027 Grammy Awards nominations were announced on Monday, with the Tamil song Varuvaaiy earning a Best Global Music Performance category nod. This makes it India's only nomination this year. The song was composed by Devan Ekambaram, who expressed his excitement online: "I'm so thrilled, proud and honored to share that VARUVAAIY has been nominated...Not only for me and @sushasings but this is such a special moment because it's the very 1st Tamil Song to ever be nominated."
Artist's journey
Ekambaram has been making independent Tamil music since 1998
Ekambaram shared his joy at being nominated alongside global legends. His competition includes Una Flor En Cada Estrella by KerreKe, Mireya and Alex E Chavez; Bando (Orchestral) by Angelique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo; Porcelana by ROSALIA and Dougie F; and Dai Dai by Shakira and Burna Boy.
He added that he has been making independent Tamil music since 1998 and this recognition was a long-awaited moment for him as a composer and producer.
Song details
More about the song and its creators
Varuvaaiy is a modern rendition of a devotional poem by famous Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, better known as Bharathiar.
The song features vocals by Subhiksha Rangarajan, aka Susha.
Ekambaram has been active in the South Indian music scene since 1999 and has sung for over 500 film soundtracks in Tamil and other South Indian languages.
Susha is trained in Carnatic music and later studied jazz at the University of Toronto.