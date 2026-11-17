Ekambaram shared his joy at being nominated alongside global legends. His competition includes Una Flor En Cada Estrella by KerreKe, Mireya and Alex E Chavez; Bando (Orchestral) by Angelique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo; Porcelana by ROSALIA and Dougie F; and Dai Dai by Shakira and Burna Boy.

He added that he has been making independent Tamil music since 1998 and this recognition was a long-awaited moment for him as a composer and producer.