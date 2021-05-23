Disney working on 'Hocus Pocus' sequel with the original cast

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 23, 2021, 11:00 pm

'Hocus Pocus' sequel is coming to Disney+ with the original cast.

Disney has officially announced a sequel to the 1993 fantasy classic Hocus Pocus. The upcoming film will be released in 2022 on the Disney+ streaming platform. The original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all set to reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters. The actresses portrayed the three beloved witches Winifred, Sarah, and Mary in the original film.

Origin

The studio's been trying to make the sequel since 2019

Disney has been planning to start the production of Hocus Pocus 2 for the past two years. The studio was trying to get the original stars on board, and now, it all seems to have fallen in place. Step Up filmmaker Anne Fletcher will be directing the film. Meanwhile, Adam Shankman, who was supposed to direct the sequel, is now the executive producer.

Twitter Post

Midler excited for 'Hocus Pocus 2,' and so are we!

Recognition

'Hocus Pocus' is considered a cult classic even today

The first Hocus Pocus film was directed by Kenny Ortega and received mixed reviews with a total box office earnings of around $39 million. It became a cult classic years later when it released on home media like VHS and DVD. The story is based around a comedic trio of witches, who are accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy on Halloween night.

Story

The Sanderson Sisters are now older, angrier

The upcoming sequel will see three young women inadvertently bringing back the Sanderson Sisters into a modern-day Salem. All three witches will try to live in the spooky town as they are now older, angrier, and more hungry for kids! The women who brought them back will now try and stop the witches from causing any more trouble and save their town.

Aid

The cast reunited last year for a COVID-19 relief special

To note, last year, the cast reunited for a TV special called In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover. The proceeds from the one-hour virtual broadcast were donated to the New York Restoration Project for COVID-19 relief. Many cast members participated in the noble cause including Midler, Parker, Najimy, Thora Birch, Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Doug Jones.