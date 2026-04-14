Holland's 'Spider-Man' returns as Maynard in early CinemaCon preview

Maynard meets MJ unrecognized at party

At a house party, Peter, now Maynard, runs into MJ (Zendaya), but she doesn't recognize him.

Meanwhile, Ned (Jacob Batalon) is using a Spidey tracker app to uncover Spider-Man's real identity.

Tom Holland called this "This is the most emotional Spider-Man we've ever made and in some ways, the most grown up," with a cast that also includes Tramell Tillman, Sadie Sink, and Mark Ruffalo.