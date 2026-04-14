Holland's 'Spider-Man' returns as Maynard in early CinemaCon preview
Entertainment
Spider-Man is back, but this time Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is living under the name Maynard after the events of No Way Home.
Fans at CinemaCon got an early look at the film.
Maynard meets MJ unrecognized at party
At a house party, Peter, now Maynard, runs into MJ (Zendaya), but she doesn't recognize him.
Meanwhile, Ned (Jacob Batalon) is using a Spidey tracker app to uncover Spider-Man's real identity.
Tom Holland called this "This is the most emotional Spider-Man we've ever made and in some ways, the most grown up," with a cast that also includes Tramell Tillman, Sadie Sink, and Mark Ruffalo.