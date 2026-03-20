Hollywood action star Chuck Norris passes away at 86
Chuck Norris, the Hollywood action star and martial arts legend, died on Thursday morning at age 86, his family shared on Instagram.
They described his passing as sudden but peaceful, saying he was surrounded by loved ones.
"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," they wrote.
His career and life in brief
Born Carlos Ray Norris in Oklahoma, he served in the US Air Force. He later became a well-known martial artist with black belts in several disciplines.
He shot to fame in the 1980s with movies like Missing in Action and The Delta Force, and became a pop culture icon as Cordell Walker on Walker, Texas Ranger.
Later in life, he was named a Texas Ranger and even showed up in The Expendables 2.
His family remembers him as a devoted husband and father who inspired millions with his strength and kindness.