Hollywood action star Chuck Norris passes away at 86

His career and life in brief

Born Carlos Ray Norris in Oklahoma, he served in the US Air Force. He later became a well-known martial artist with black belts in several disciplines.

He shot to fame in the 1980s with movies like Missing in Action and The Delta Force, and became a pop culture icon as Cordell Walker on Walker, Texas Ranger.

Later in life, he was named a Texas Ranger and even showed up in The Expendables 2.

His family remembers him as a devoted husband and father who inspired millions with his strength and kindness.