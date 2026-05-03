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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Halloween' and 'Goodfellas' actor Beau Starr dies at 81
'Halloween' and 'Goodfellas' actor Beau Starr dies at 81
Beau Starr has passed away at 81

'Halloween' and 'Goodfellas' actor Beau Starr dies at 81

By Isha Sharma
May 03, 2026
11:30 am
What's the story

Hollywood actor Beau Starr, who was known for his roles in the Halloween franchise and Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, has passed away at the age of 81. According to his brother, actor Mike Starr, he died peacefully on April 24 in Vancouver, Canada, due to natural causes. Mike described Starr as "very unique and special," adding that he helped raise him and was a tremendous influence on his life.

Background

His early life and career beginnings

Born on September 1, 1944, in Queens, New York City, Starr had a diverse background. He spent several years on the practice squad of the New York Jets and played two seasons in the Canadian Football League. His acting career began in 1979 with a role on the sketch comedy series Bizarre, which aired on Canada's CTV Television Network until its fifth and final season in 1986.

Career highlights

His most memorable movie roles

Starr is best remembered for his roles in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and its sequel Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. He also starred in Hanky Panky with Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner, Summer School directed by Carl Reiner, and Goodfellas starring Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta. His other film credits include Speed, Devil in a Blue Dress, and Cinderella Man.

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Television roles

Starr's extensive television career

Starr had an extensive television career with guest appearances in popular shows like T.J. Hooker, The A-Team, Knight Rider, Hill Street Blues, ﻿Hunter, Wings and The 4400. He also featured in A Nero Wolfe Mystery and NYPD Blue. Starr's another popular role was as Lt Harding Welsh on Due South from 1994 to 1999. May he rest in peace.

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