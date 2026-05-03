'Halloween' and 'Goodfellas' actor Beau Starr dies at 81

Hollywood actor Beau Starr, who was known for his roles in the Halloween franchise and Martin Scorsese 's Goodfellas, has passed away at the age of 81. According to his brother, actor Mike Starr, he died peacefully on April 24 in Vancouver , Canada , due to natural causes. Mike described Starr as "very unique and special," adding that he helped raise him and was a tremendous influence on his life.

Background His early life and career beginnings Born on September 1, 1944, in Queens, New York City, Starr had a diverse background. He spent several years on the practice squad of the New York Jets and played two seasons in the Canadian Football League. His acting career began in 1979 with a role on the sketch comedy series Bizarre, which aired on Canada's CTV Television Network until its fifth and final season in 1986.

Career highlights His most memorable movie roles Starr is best remembered for his roles in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and its sequel Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. He also starred in Hanky Panky with Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner, Summer School directed by Carl Reiner, and Goodfellas starring Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta. His other film credits include Speed, Devil in a Blue Dress, and Cinderella Man.

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