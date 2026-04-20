'Super Mario' continues Hollywood rule, 'The Mummy' flops
What's the story
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has emerged as the box office champion for the third consecutive weekend, raking in an impressive $35 million. The Universal and Illumination film is already the highest-grossing movie of the year with an American gross of $355.2 million and a global earnings of $747.5 million. Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios's Project Hail Mary also performed well in its fifth weekend, earning $20.5 million domestically.
Box office
'The Mummy' struggles to impress with $13.5 million
Amid the success of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary, new releases struggled to make a mark at the box office. Lee Cronin's The Mummy debuted to a disappointing $13.5 million in its opening weekend, standing at the third spot. The Warner Bros. and New Line production had a modest budget of $22 million but is unlikely to match the nearly $150 million earned by Cronin's 2023 film Evil Dead Rise.
Other releases
'The Drama,' 'You, Me & Tuscany' also in top 5
A24's relationship comedy The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, took fourth place in its third weekend of release with $4.8 million. The indie film has so far grossed an impressive $39.7 million in the US. Universal's rom-com You, Me & Tuscany rounded out the top five with $3.8 million after two weeks in theaters for a total of $14.4 million gross earnings.