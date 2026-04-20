'The Mummy' box office collection

'Super Mario' continues Hollywood rule, 'The Mummy' flops

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:06 am Apr 20, 202611:06 am

What's the story

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has emerged as the box office champion for the third consecutive weekend, raking in an impressive $35 million. The Universal and Illumination film is already the highest-grossing movie of the year with an American gross of $355.2 million and a global earnings of $747.5 million. Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios's Project Hail Mary also performed well in its fifth weekend, earning $20.5 million domestically.