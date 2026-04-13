'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' becomes Hollywood's highest-grossing film of 2026

Box office comparison

Film's earnings and comparison with previous installment

In its second weekend in theaters, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie added $69 million from 4,284 theaters in the US and Canada. This brought its domestic total to $308.1 million. The film also performed exceptionally well across international markets, earning $83.5 million from 81 territories. In comparison, the previous installment of the franchise, The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023), had earned over $353 million domestically by its second weekend. It ended up amassing $1.3 billion worldwide.