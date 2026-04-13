'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' becomes Hollywood's highest-grossing film of 2026
What's the story
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026, raking in an impressive $629 million globally. The sequel in the popular Mario franchise is expected to continue its strong momentum in ticket sales worldwide, inching closer to the coveted $1 billion milestone in the coming weeks. Its record will face competition from major upcoming releases like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, Toy Story 5, and Avengers: Doomsday.
Box office comparison
Film's earnings and comparison with previous installment
In its second weekend in theaters, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie added $69 million from 4,284 theaters in the US and Canada. This brought its domestic total to $308.1 million. The film also performed exceptionally well across international markets, earning $83.5 million from 81 territories. In comparison, the previous installment of the franchise, The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023), had earned over $353 million domestically by its second weekend. It ended up amassing $1.3 billion worldwide.
Film information
Cast and crew of the film
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie features Chris Pratt and Charlie Day reprising their roles as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy returns as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. The film also introduces new characters with Donald Glover voicing Yoshi, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., and Brie Larson as Rosalina. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, it expands the universe of the beloved franchise into a space-themed adventure.