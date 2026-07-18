'Story about survival': Sylvester Stallone on memoir 'The Steps'
What's the story
Hollywood action superstar Sylvester Stallone recently spoke about his upcoming memoir, The Steps. In a video posted on social media, the actor reflected on his life as he turned 80 this year. He said the book chronicles his extraordinary journey of struggle, resilience, and perseverance, revealing untold stories from years before the release of Rocky.
Book details
Here's what the actor said
In the video, Stallone said, "This has been an incredibly busy year. I turned 80, which is remarkable, and Rocky turned 50, and I wrote a book. I never thought I'd write this book."
He added that the memoir is like a "secret," a "miraculous journey that was full of struggle."
"And there were so many times I wanted to quit and just give up, but something kept driving me forward, and that's what this story's about."
Memoir insights
'The struggles, the setbacks, the people...'
In the caption to his video, Stallone wrote, "Turning 80 has made me look back on the journey that got me here."
"The struggles, the setbacks, the people who believed in me, and the years before Rocky that shaped the rest of my life."
He added, "This isn't just a story about success. It's a story about survival and never giving up on yourself."
The book will be out on September 29, 2026.
Career highlights
More on the actor's journey to stardom
Stallone's journey to stardom began with uncredited roles in films like Downhill Racer and Bananas.
His big break came in 1974 with a lead role in The Lords of Flatbush.
However, it was his writing and starring role in the 1976 blockbuster Rocky that catapulted him to global fame.