Hollywood pros oppose $111B Paramount Skydance Warner Bros merger
More than 1,000 Hollywood pros, including Kristen Stewart, Jane Fonda, and Joaquin Phoenix, have signed an open letter pushing back against the giant $111 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros.
They're worried it could mean fewer jobs, less creative freedom for smaller studios, and pricier tickets for fans.
With only four major studios left if this goes through, many fear fresh stories might get squeezed out.
Paramount Skydance says merger boosts creativity
Paramount Skydance isn't backing down: it says joining forces will actually boost creativity and give more opportunities to filmmakers.
The company promises to keep supporting talent and iconic brands while adapting to how we all watch movies these days.
Still, a lot of folks in Hollywood aren't convinced just yet.