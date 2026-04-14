Hollywood pros oppose $111B Paramount Skydance Warner Bros merger Entertainment Apr 14, 2026

More than 1,000 Hollywood pros, including Kristen Stewart, Jane Fonda, and Joaquin Phoenix, have signed an open letter pushing back against the giant $111 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros.

They're worried it could mean fewer jobs, less creative freedom for smaller studios, and pricier tickets for fans.

With only four major studios left if this goes through, many fear fresh stories might get squeezed out.