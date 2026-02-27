'KGF' makers Hombale Films level up; announce overseas distribution wing

Hombale Films, the powerhouse behind pan-India blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 1 and 2, Kantara, Salaar , and Mahavatar Narasimha, has announced its entry into overseas distribution. The production house's new venture aims to take Indian cinema to a wider global audience with a structured international distribution strategy. The move is seen as a strategic evolution rather than just an in-house extension.

Global collaboration Collaboration with diverse filmmakers and production houses The overseas distribution initiative by Hombale Films is not limited to its own productions. The banner has expressed its intention to work with various filmmakers and production houses across India. This collaboration will help in the global release of a wide range of stories, covering different languages and genres.

Official announcement 'Indian cinema beyond borders...': Official statement The production house took to Instagram to announce its foray into overseas distribution. The statement read, "Cinema connects hearts beyond every distance. From India to the world, our stories travel far and wide." It added, "With gratitude and quiet excitement, Hombale Films steps into Overseas Distribution carrying the spirit of Indian cinema beyond borders, across industries, and into hearts everywhere."

