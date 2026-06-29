Hombale Films announces 'Suriya 48' reuniting Suriya and Gnanavel

Rumored biopic on Dr Veeraraghavan

While the full plot isn't out yet, word is it's a biographical drama inspired by Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan, the legendary "₹5 doctor" known for his selfless medical service.

Fans are buzzing online with #TheOne48, celebrating Suriya's 30 years in cinema and hyping up this reunion as a major moment for Kollywood.