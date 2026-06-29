Hombale Films announces 'Suriya 48' reuniting Suriya and Gnanavel
Entertainment
Big news for Tamil cinema fans: Suriya 48 has been officially announced by Hombale Films!
This film brings back the hit combo of Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel, who last worked together on Jai Bhim.
The production kicked off with a pooja ceremony, and Sai Abhyankkar is handling the music.
Rumored biopic on Dr Veeraraghavan
While the full plot isn't out yet, word is it's a biographical drama inspired by Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan, the legendary "₹5 doctor" known for his selfless medical service.
Fans are buzzing online with #TheOne48, celebrating Suriya's 30 years in cinema and hyping up this reunion as a major moment for Kollywood.