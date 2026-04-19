Hombale Films announces 'Mahavatar Parshuraam'; see first teaser

Film details

Depiction of Parshurama as a warrior

The first teaser of Mahavatar Parshuraam has already created a huge buzz, showcasing the legendary warrior's immense rage and power. The makers have described him as not just a traditional ruler but a relentless force against adharma (evil) tasked with restoring balance to the Earth. This depiction highlights his role as an annihilator of evil across different cosmic eras.