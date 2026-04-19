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Home / News / Entertainment News / Hombale Films announces 'Mahavatar Parshuraam'; see first teaser
Hombale Films announces 'Mahavatar Parshuraam'; see first teaser

Hombale Films announces 'Mahavatar Parshuraam'; see first teaser

By Isha Sharma
Apr 19, 2026
12:51 pm
What's the story

After the phenomenal success of Mahavatar Narsimha, a Hombale Films-produced animated film that marked the beginning of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, its sequel has been confirmed. Titled Mahavatar Parshuraam, it will be released in theaters in December 2027. The film will revolve around Lord Parshurama, Vishnu's sixth avatar and one of the seven Chiranjeevis (immortal beings) in Hindu mythology.

Film details

Depiction of Parshurama as a warrior

The first teaser of Mahavatar Parshuraam has already created a huge buzz, showcasing the legendary warrior's immense rage and power. The makers have described him as not just a traditional ruler but a relentless force against adharma (evil) tasked with restoring balance to the Earth. This depiction highlights his role as an annihilator of evil across different cosmic eras.

Twitter Post

Here's the announcement

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Production details

Details about the film

Mahavatar Parshuraam is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Shilpa Dhawan. The film is directed by Ashwin Kumar with music composed by Sam CS. To cater to a wider audience, the movie will be released in five different languages. The first film, Mahavatar Narsimha, was released last year to critical acclaim. It's now available on Netflix.

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