Hombale Films announces 'Mahavatar Parshuraam'; see first teaser
What's the story
After the phenomenal success of Mahavatar Narsimha, a Hombale Films-produced animated film that marked the beginning of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, its sequel has been confirmed. Titled Mahavatar Parshuraam, it will be released in theaters in December 2027. The film will revolve around Lord Parshurama, Vishnu's sixth avatar and one of the seven Chiranjeevis (immortal beings) in Hindu mythology.
Film details
Depiction of Parshurama as a warrior
The first teaser of Mahavatar Parshuraam has already created a huge buzz, showcasing the legendary warrior's immense rage and power. The makers have described him as not just a traditional ruler but a relentless force against adharma (evil) tasked with restoring balance to the Earth. This depiction highlights his role as an annihilator of evil across different cosmic eras.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement
A STORM RISES AGAINST ADHARMA 🪓🔥— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 19, 2026
Presenting the #MahavatarParshuraam Title Reveal Motion Poster
▶️ https://t.co/Oq67fvQeS6
Coming to cinemas December 2027.@hombalefilms @VKiragandur @AshwinKleem @kleemproduction @shilpaadhawan @SamCSmusic @MahavatarTales pic.twitter.com/sWHLajbunz
Production details
Details about the film
Mahavatar Parshuraam is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Shilpa Dhawan. The film is directed by Ashwin Kumar with music composed by Sam CS. To cater to a wider audience, the movie will be released in five different languages. The first film, Mahavatar Narsimha, was released last year to critical acclaim. It's now available on Netflix.