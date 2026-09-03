Hombale Films sets 'Hanuman Ansh' worldwide release for September 11
Entertainment
Vishal Chaturvedi's film Hanuman Ansh is set for a worldwide release on September 11, 2026, the same day as the 53rd death anniversary of Neem Karoli Baba, the Hindu spiritual teacher who inspired the story.
Hombale Films shared a new poster and said, "The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world," making this release feel pretty special.
'Hanuman Ansh' 2cr budget crosses 50cr
Made on just ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh started with a modest ₹10 lakh opening but grew into a major hit in India, crossing ₹50 crore thanks to strong word-of-mouth.
The film also got shoutouts from celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Madhur Bhandarkar, helping it connect even more with audiences.