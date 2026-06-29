Hombale Films announces new project with Suriya, TJ Gnanavel
What's the story
Hombale Films has announced a new collaboration with superstar Suriya, actor Kayadu Lohar, and director T. J. Gnanavel. The yet-to-be-titled project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and will be mounted on a grand scale. This marks a reunion between Suriya and Gnanavel after their critically acclaimed film, Jai Bhim.
Announcement
Hombale Films announced the project in style
Announcing the big development, Hombale Films shared on social media, "He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives." "A journey defined by courage, conviction, and craft. Three decades of truth on screen. Countless hearts touched beyond it. Now, the most fearless actor of his generation steps onto his grandest stage yet." "@HombaleFilms proudly welcomes THE ONE & only, @Suriya_offl ."
Production house's journey
Film's grand 'muhurtha' ceremony held in Chennai
Hombale Films has previously delivered pan-India hits like KGF, Kantara, and Salaar. With Suriya, Lohar, and Gnanavel now joining forces, expectations are high for this project. The film's journey began with a grand muhurtha ceremony at Park Hyatt in Chennai on Monday. The event was reportedly attended by the cast, crew, and several prominent members of the film industry.
Director's journey
Gnanavel's impact on cinema and Kiragandur's statement
Gnanavel shot to fame with Jai Bhim, which was lauded for its emotional depth, social relevance, and sensitive storytelling. He also helmed Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. Speaking about the film, Kiragandur said, "At Hombale Films, we have always believed that powerful cinema is born when passionate people come together with a shared vision." "Collaborating with Suriya and T. J. Gnanavel is a step toward telling a story that is honest, meaningful, and will connect with audiences across the world."
Actor's journey
Suriya's journey in Indian cinema
Suriya, who has been a part of the Indian film industry for over 20 years, is known for his ability to balance commercially successful films with powerful narratives. He has won two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards South. Apart from this project, he will also be seen in Venky Atluri's Vishwanath & Sons, co-starring Raveena Tandon and Mamitha Baiju. It will release on August 14.