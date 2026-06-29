Hombale Films announces new project with Suriya, TJ Gnanavel

Director's journey

Gnanavel's impact on cinema and Kiragandur's statement

Gnanavel shot to fame with Jai Bhim, which was lauded for its emotional depth, social relevance, and sensitive storytelling. He also helmed Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. Speaking about the film, Kiragandur said, "At Hombale Films, we have always believed that powerful cinema is born when passionate people come together with a shared vision." "Collaborating with Suriya and T. J. Gnanavel is a step toward telling a story that is honest, meaningful, and will connect with audiences across the world."