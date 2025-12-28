'Home Alone' actor Daniel Stern is making a bronze statue for the movie's famous house
Daniel Stern, best known as Marv from Home Alone, is creating a bronze statue of his unforgettable tarantula scene for the real-life house where the film was shot.
The new owners reached out to him, and he revealed in an interview with People.
Why this is happening
The iconic Illinois house—now a tourist spot—was sold for $5.5 million in 2024.
The owners wanted something special, so they asked Stern (who's also a sculptor) to make his first-ever self-portrait featuring himself and the spider.
He's working on it at his California ranch and joked that he's made himself look "a lot handsomer than I actually am in real life."
A quick Home Alone refresher
In case you need it: Stern played one half of the Wet Bandits with Joe Pesci, trying (and failing) to rob Kevin after his family left him home alone.
The tarantula-on-the-face moment became one of the film's most memorable scenes—and now it'll be immortalized in bronze right at the original house.