Sobhita Dhulipala calls 'Dhurandhar' 'breathtaking,' 'mind-blowing'
Sobhita Dhulipala just dropped a glowing review for Aditya Dhar's new film "Dhurandhar," calling it "breathtaking," "mind-blowing," and "inspiring" on Instagram.
She also gave a special shoutout to Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun for their talent and beauty.
The film, which hit theaters on December 5, has already crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide in less than a month.
What's the buzz about?
"Dhurandhar" is an action-packed espionage thriller with a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and more.
The story dives into covert missions tied to real-life events like the 1999 Kandahar hijack and even touches on the Parliament attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Bollywood can't stop talking
It's not just Sobhita—Preity Zinta called "Dhurandhar" one of the best films she's seen in ages, while Anupam Kher said it filled him with peace and pride.
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga described it as "dominant & fierce."
Safe to say, this movie has everyone buzzing!