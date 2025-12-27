Sobhita Dhulipala calls 'Dhurandhar' 'breathtaking,' 'mind-blowing'

"Dhurandhar" is an action-packed espionage thriller with a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna , Sanjay Dutt , Arjun Rampal , and more. The story dives into covert missions tied to real-life events like the 1999 Kandahar hijack and even touches on the Parliament attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Bollywood can't stop talking

It's not just Sobhita—Preity Zinta called "Dhurandhar" one of the best films she's seen in ages, while Anupam Kher said it filled him with peace and pride.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga described it as "dominant & fierce."

Safe to say, this movie has everyone buzzing!