'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan sentenced to 16 months
Entertainment
Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad on Home Improvement, has been sentenced to 16 months in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.
He was arrested in February 2024 in California with a blood alcohol level of 0.15%—almost twice the legal limit.
Bryan has 2 prior DUI convictions
This isn't Bryan's first run-in with the law—he has two prior DUI convictions, which affected his sentencing this time.
The judge denied probation but gave him credit for 57 days already served and dropped two other charges as part of a plea deal.
Since 2020, Bryan's legal troubles have included six arrests across different states, with charges ranging from domestic violence to assault and robbery.