Former child actor Zachery Ty Bryan sentenced to prison

Zachery Ty Bryan, the former child star of Home Improvement, has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for driving under the influence (DUI). He was arrested in California in February 2024 after registering a blood alcohol level of 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit. This is not his first DUI conviction; he has two prior convictions, which affected his sentencing this time, as per TMZ.

Legal history Bryan's history of legal troubles Bryan, who played Brad Taylor on the hit sitcom Home Improvement, has a lengthy history of legal issues. Since 2020, he has been arrested multiple times in different states for various offenses, including domestic violence. His latest arrest was in February 2024, when he was pulled over in La Quinta, California, at around 2:30am for suspected involvement in a traffic collision.

Arrest details Details of his latest arrest and sentencing During the traffic stop, Bryan exhibited signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested on felony DUI and misdemeanor contempt of court charges. He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center with a bail set at $50,000 plus an additional $15,000 for the misdemeanor charge. His 16-month sentence comes after he struck a plea deal, which saw two other charges dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

Criminal past Second DUI arrest in a year In October 2024, Bryan was arrested again for DUI and driving without a license in Custer County, Oklahoma. He admitted to having "too much" to drink and confessed that his expired license was due to one of his several DUI arrests. His legal troubles also include a 2020 arrest for allegedly strangling his girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, nearly to suffocation.

