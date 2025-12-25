'Homebound' plagiarism row: Dharma Productions calls allegations 'baseless'

Dharma Productions has refuted allegations of copyright infringement over its film Homebound, which is currently embroiled in a plagiarism controversy . The production house called the accusations "baseless and unfounded," asserting that the film is an officially licensed adaptation inspired by a New York Times article by Basharat Peer. The statement, given to Mid-Day, also clarified that all legal processes were duly followed in this regard.

Information gap Dharma Productions learned about alleged legal proceedings through media reports The production house also revealed that it came to know about the alleged legal proceedings through media reports. "A legal notice has been received and duly responded to by Dharma Productions's legal counsel." "Dharma Productions has become aware through media reports of an alleged pre-suit mediation before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court - however, no formal communication has been received to date," the statement read.

Accusations Puja Changoiwala's allegations against Dharma Productions Earlier, author Puja Changoiwala had detailed her allegations in an email to Hindustan Times. She claimed she had initiated legal proceedings against Dharma Productions Private Limited and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP. The author alleged that the makers of Homebound had not only copied the title of her 2021 novel but also lifted substantial creative elements from it.