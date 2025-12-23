Dharma, Netflix's 'Homebound' plagiarized 2021 novel? Lawsuit explained

Puja Changoiwala, a journalist and author, has initiated legal action against Dharma Productions and Netflix India . According to a new report, their film Homebound plagiarizes her 2021 novel of the same name. The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan , was released in theaters on September 26 after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It is now an Oscar contender.

Infringement claims Changoiwala's allegations of copyright infringement Changoiwala claims that the film's plot is similar to her novel, which explores the COVID-19 migrant exodus of 2020. She alleges that significant portions of her book have been reproduced in the film's second half, "including its scenes, dialogue, narrative structure, sequence of events, and other creative expressions." "Upon watching the film, I discovered that the producers have not only misappropriated the title of my book but have also blatantly reproduced substantial portions of my novel," she told Hindustan Times.

Legal proceedings Legal action taken after producers allegedly ignored notice After watching the film, Changoiwala's lawyer sent a legal notice to Dharma Productions on October 15, detailing their infringement of her rights. However, the author claims that the producers "refused to acknowledge the violation" in their responses. She has now initiated legal proceedings against Dharma and Netflix by filing an application before the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015.

Legal demands Changoiwala seeks permanent injunction and damages Changoiwala is seeking a permanent injunction against Homebound's distribution, removal of all allegedly infringing material, a change in the film's title, and damages for copyright infringement. "I know I'm challenging powerful entities by taking this step, but I believe it's important for writers to defend their work when it's misappropriated," she said. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.