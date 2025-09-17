'Homebound' trailer out: Ishaan, Janhvi's film explores friendship, societal pressures

Trailer highlights

'Homebound' trailer showcases the journey of 2 friends

The Homebound trailer presents a poignant narrative where Khatter's Mohammed Shoaib Ali and Jethwa's Chandan Kumar are two childhood friends aspiring to become police officers. Their ambition is to earn the respect they feel has always eluded them. However, as they inch closer to their goal, societal pressures and personal struggles threaten their friendship. Meanwhile, Kapoor's Sudha Bharti dreams of completing her education.