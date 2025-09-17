'Homebound' trailer out: Ishaan, Janhvi's film explores friendship, societal pressures
The much-anticipated trailer of Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was released on Wednesday. The movie stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. It is produced by Karan Johar, and Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer. The film is set to release in theaters on September 26.
The Homebound trailer presents a poignant narrative where Khatter's Mohammed Shoaib Ali and Jethwa's Chandan Kumar are two childhood friends aspiring to become police officers. Their ambition is to earn the respect they feel has always eluded them. However, as they inch closer to their goal, societal pressures and personal struggles threaten their friendship. Meanwhile, Kapoor's Sudha Bharti dreams of completing her education.
More about the film and its production
The story is set in rural North India and is based on a 2020 New York Times article, that delves into themes of race, ambition, and challenging hierarchical structures. It is produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Poonawalla Pictures. The screenplay was written by Ghaywan.