Took time to process: 'Homebound' actor Vishal on Oscars shortlist

Vishal Jethwa , who is currently basking in the glory of his film Homebound making it to the Oscars shortlist, recently opened up about his emotional journey. In an interview with India Today, he revealed, "You feel happy...but it takes two-three days to actually process it." "I celebrated with my friends and family. I video-called my mother in London." "But only later does it really sink in, achha, we made it to the Oscar shortlist."

Role preparation Jethwa's emotional journey playing Chandan in 'Homebound' He further revealed that one of the most talked-about scenes, where Jethwa's character is asked to reveal his name, was challenging. "That scene was extremely challenging for two reasons... First, it was the very first day of the shoot and the very first scene of the film," he shared. "The scene captures micro-aggressions. When someone questions your belonging, not out of curiosity but out of power."

Transformation journey Jethwa's physical transformation and rising star status To prepare for his role, Jethwa lost nearly 10kg, although he admitted it wasn't a healthy process. "I don't recommend it at all," he said. When asked if Homebound has made him a rising star, he expressed humility and self-awareness. "If you're asking me that, it means you see me that way somewhere," he said.

Industry insights Jethwa's experience as an outsider in Bollywood Jethwa, who has shared screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, acknowledged their different backgrounds but emphasized mutual respect on set. He didn't shy away from addressing the realities of being an outsider in Bollywood. "Actors from film families never made me feel small," he clarified. He also recalled advice from senior actor Jaya Bhattacharya about "creating his own space in the industry."