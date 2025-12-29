'Homebound' success brought me 'good offers,' says Vishal Jethwa

Career impact

'Homebound' has given me success in my career: Jethwa

Jethwa added, "In the same genre, you feel like, 'What should I do now?'" "You don't want to be in the same genre always. You don't want to do the same kind of work." "But the kind of script I am reading now is a little different from what I did before. So, yes. Homebound's success has given me a lot of things." "It has given me a very good position. It has given me success in my career."