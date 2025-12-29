'Homebound' success brought me 'good offers,' says Vishal Jethwa
What's the story
Vishal Jethwa, who recently starred in Homebound, has opened up about the film's impact on his career. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he said that the movie's success has led to him receiving a variety of film offers. "I started getting a lot of different kinds of films that were not coming out till now," he said.
Career impact
'Homebound' has given me success in my career: Jethwa
Jethwa added, "In the same genre, you feel like, 'What should I do now?'" "You don't want to be in the same genre always. You don't want to do the same kind of work." "But the kind of script I am reading now is a little different from what I did before. So, yes. Homebound's success has given me a lot of things." "It has given me a very good position. It has given me success in my career."
Film edits
Jethwa expressed no regrets over 'Homebound' edits
Jethwa also spoke about certain scenes that were cut from Homebound, including a touching moment with Janhvi Kapoor and his character's mother. "There were a lot of other montages of mine with Ishan (Khatter) that didn't make it to the final cut," he said. However, he added, "I don't regret it. Because finally we are serving the film."
Future aspirations
Jethwa's hopes for the future and 'Homebound's global journey
Jethwa hinted at an upcoming movie that will show him in a completely new avatar. He also expressed his desire to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He said, "I hope Sanjay Leela Bhansali casts me as a lead someday." Meanwhile, Homebound has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature category at the 2026 Academy Awards.