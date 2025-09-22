'Homebound': Why Neeraj Ghaywan cast Janhvi, Ishaan, Vishal Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

Neeraj Ghaywan is back after nearly a decade with Homebound, which is India's official pick for the 2026 Oscars.

He cast Janhvi Kapoor as Sudha Bharti, a Dalit character, and chose Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa for their acting talent and deep inner hunger to portray the character with intensity.

Ghaywan shared that he wanted actors who could really connect with these complex roles.