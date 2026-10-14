Honey Singh summoned again by Cyber Cell over concert remarks
What's the story
Rapper Honey Singh has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in connection with a complaint regarding his alleged indecent remarks at a recent concert in Delhi. The Cyber Cell has asked him to appear for questioning on Friday, October 16, reported NDTV. Singh had missed three earlier summons, citing his stay abroad as the reason for his absence.
Warning
Look out circular may be issued against Singh
A senior Cyber Cell official has warned that authorities could issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Singh if he misses the latest date.
The case stems from a concert where Singh allegedly made an indecent reference to sex in cars.
A video clip of the performance later went viral on social media, drawing criticism from several users.
Apology
Singh issued a video apology
In response to the backlash, Singh issued a video apology.
He claimed that the clip had been edited in a way that offended people and maintained he had no intention of hurting or insulting anyone.
"Seeing a larger number of Gen Z, I tried to convey a message in a language which they would prefer," he said in his video.
Previous controversy
Controversy over 'Volume 1' lyrics
This is the latest controversy involving Singh, coming months after another legal battle over lyrics that sparked outrage.
In April, the Delhi High Court ordered the Centre to remove links to Singh's song Volume 1 from social media and file-sharing sites.
The court had called the track "highly vulgar, obscene and derogatory toward women" during the hearing.