Hooda declined 'Chhaava' role citing political debates and physical recovery Entertainment May 25, 2026

Randeep Hooda turned down the role of Aurangzeb in the hit film Chhaava, even though it got tons of praise and starred Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb.

Hooda explained that after working on Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, another project surrounded by controversy, he didn't want to get involved in more political debates.

He shared, "There was already so much Hindu-Muslim narrative surrounding everything that I just didn't want to go down that road again."

Plus, he was still recovering physically from his last role and didn't feel ready for another intense part.