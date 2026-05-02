Hooda returns in 'Inspector Avinash' Season Two on JioCinema
Entertainment
Inspector Avinash is returning for Season two on JioHotstar, with Randeep Hooda stepping back into his role.
The new season digs even deeper into the gritty world of crime and law enforcement, promising more layered characters and emotional twists.
Rautela prepped for nearly 2 years
Urvashi Rautela prepped for nearly two years to bring her character to life, even meeting the real Inspector Avinash's wife to understand her resilience. Her effort adds extra authenticity this season.
With both leads bringing their A-game, expect a more intense storyline that explores both action and emotion in fresh ways.