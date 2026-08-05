Hooda visited Assam's Sarupothar during flood relief, stayed in Lukuto
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda stopped by Sarupothar village in Assam as part of his ongoing flood relief work.
Calling the place "heaven on earth," he appreciated the area's beauty and the warm welcome from locals.
Before arriving, he also spent a night in Nagaland's Lukuto village during his Northeast trip.
Hooda surprised by Borgohain Saikia hometowns
Hooda was genuinely surprised to learn that Sarupothar is home to Olympian boxer Lovlina Borgohain and athlete Nayanmoni Saikia, drawing a cool parallel with Haryana's sporting legacy.
Wrapping up his visit, he thanked residents for their hospitality, saying their kindness left a lasting impression.
Earlier, Hooda had teamed up with a Sikh humanitarian group to deliver supplies to flood-hit families in Sivasagar district.