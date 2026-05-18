'Hope' teaser sparks Palme d'Or buzz after Cannes premiere
Entertainment
The teaser for Hope, the latest thriller from South Korean director Na Hong-jin, just dropped after its premiere at Cannes 2026.
The film is already getting Palme d'Or buzz and takes viewers to a remote village called Hope Harbour, where an eerie creature starts causing chaos and fear.
'Hope' lands Neon North American deal
Hope features a standout cast: Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Ho-yeon, and Michael Fassbender.
It's executive produced by Jeongin Hong with Eugene Kim as co-executive producer. Plus M Entertainment backed the project, while Neon picked up North American rights with plans for a fall 2026 release.
This marks Na Hong-jin's fourth film after hits like The Wailing.