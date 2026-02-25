'Hot Spot 2 Much' releasing on Aha: When, where to watch
Hot Spot 2 Much, the sequel to the 2024 film Hot Spot, is coming to Aha in Telugu on February 27.
Directed by Vignesh Karthick, this anthology weaves together three stories tackling toxic fan culture, dress rights, and same-sex marriage.
The cast includes Priya Bhavani Shankar, MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, and Rakshan.
Where else to watch the film?
After a theatrical run in January, the Tamil version landed on OTT platforms on February 20.
You can now stream it on Amazon Prime Video, Aha, Lionsgate Play, Simply South, Shortflix, and AP International South Cinema.
There's also a Hindi version streaming on Lionsgate Play.
How has the film fared?
Reactions have been mixed—some viewers appreciate the bold themes while others are divided.