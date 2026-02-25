'Hot Spot 2 Much' releasing on Aha: When, where to watch Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

Hot Spot 2 Much, the sequel to the 2024 film Hot Spot, is coming to Aha in Telugu on February 27.

Directed by Vignesh Karthick, this anthology weaves together three stories tackling toxic fan culture, dress rights, and same-sex marriage.

The cast includes Priya Bhavani Shankar, MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, and Rakshan.