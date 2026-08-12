Hoult cast as Lockhart in HBO Max 'Harry Potter' series

The new series, which started filming last year, features Dominic McLaughlin (Harry), Arabella Stanton (Hermione), and Alastair Stout (Ron) as the iconic trio.

Other big names include John Lithgow as Professor Albus Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall.

With Francesca Gardiner writing and Mark Mylod directing, the show lands on HBO Max this Christmas, December 25, 2026.