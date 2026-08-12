Hoult cast as Lockhart in HBO Max 'Harry Potter' series
Entertainment
Nicholas Hoult has officially been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO Max's upcoming Harry Potter series.
Lockhart, the charming celebrity in the wizarding world and Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher from Chamber of Secrets, is set to make a memorable return with Hoult stepping into the role.
'Harry Potter' cast revealed Christmas release
The new series, which started filming last year, features Dominic McLaughlin (Harry), Arabella Stanton (Hermione), and Alastair Stout (Ron) as the iconic trio.
Other big names include John Lithgow as Professor Albus Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall.
With Francesca Gardiner writing and Mark Mylod directing, the show lands on HBO Max this Christmas, December 25, 2026.