'House of the Dragon' S3 drops June 21 on HBO
Ready for more dragons and drama? House of the Dragon Season three drops on HBO June 21, 2026.
The showrunner Ryan Condal calls this season's war-torn season three "astronomical," and Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen) teased fans with a behind-the-scenes look at just how epic things are getting.
Season 3 features massive battle scenes
This time, expect bigger battles: think intense fight scenes, massive sets, and plenty of ships and dragons.
The focus is definitely on war, which feels way grander compared to February's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (that one was all about quiet moments).
D'Arcy Cooke Ifans Toussaint Norton return
Old favorites like Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and Steve Toussaint return alongside James Norton as Ormund Hightower.
The series keeps mixing high-stakes drama with spectacle as it adapts George RR Martin's world (sometimes sticking to his books, sometimes switching things up for extra excitement).