'House of the Dragon' S3 finale features Battle of Tumbleton
Entertainment
The big House of the Dragon Season three finale is almost here: catch it on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 6:30am IST in India, streaming on JioHotstar.
This episode is set to bring the historic Battle of Tumbleton to life, a huge moment for fans of George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.
Sheepstealer picks Rhaena, Alicent poisons Aemond
Episode seven set things up with Rhaenyra struggling with guilt as war closes in.
In a twist from the books, Sheepstealer (the wild dragon) chooses Rhaena Targaryen (Daemon's daughter) as its rider instead of Nettles.
Meanwhile, Alicent poisons her son Aemond, and Aegon makes a dramatic move by commanding Sunfyre into battle.
The stage is definitely set for an epic and bloody showdown.