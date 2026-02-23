'House of the Dragon' Season 3: Release date, cast, plot
Entertainment
House of the Dragon is back for Season 3 sometime in June 2026, bringing eight new episodes co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal.
The show was renewed just before Season 2 even dropped, so fans have plenty to look forward to.
Cast of Season 3
This season introduces a huge lineup of characters, including returning favorites like Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), Daemon (Matt Smith), and Alicent (Olivia Cooke).
Other new faces are joining the chaos.
Plot details and other updates
Look out for new cast members joining Season 3.
According to showrunner Ryan Condal, the season focuses on "total war."