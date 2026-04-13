How 'Euphoria' makers kept Angus Cloud's Fezco alive in S03
What's the story
The third season of Euphoria, which is yet to premiere in India, has found a unique way to keep the character Fezco (played by the late Angus Cloud, 25) alive. The show, set five years after the previous season, first mentions Fezco when Rue (Zendaya) tells her friend Lexi (Maude Apatow) to call Fez in prison. "Just pick up the phone and call him! It's not like he's going anywhere. He's in prison for 30 years," Rue tells Lexi.
Tribute
Creator Sam Levinson on keeping Fez alive
Speaking to Variety, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said there are many scenes where characters talk to Fez on the phone. He said, "I thought, if I couldn't keep him alive in life, then maybe within this show I could keep him alive." "I can't wait for you to see the last few episodes because I think he would be cracking up at his storyline. I think he would love it," he added.
Memory
'In memoriam' note for Cloud in 'Euphoria's premiere episode
S02 had ended with SWAT members raiding drug dealer Fezco's house. The premiere episode of S03 also paid tribute to Cloud with an "in memoriam" note at the end. The note features his name alongside actor Eric Dane, who died earlier this year, and executive producer Kevin Turen, who died in November 2023. The episode also subtly acknowledged the dangers of fentanyl through its storyline, a poignant reminder of Cloud's tragic death due to a fentanyl overdose in July 2023.