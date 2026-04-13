How 'Euphoria' makers kept Angus Cloud's Fezco alive in S03

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Creator Sam Levinson on keeping Fez alive

Speaking to Variety, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said there are many scenes where characters talk to Fez on the phone. He said, "I thought, if I couldn't keep him alive in life, then maybe within this show I could keep him alive." "I can't wait for you to see the last few episodes because I think he would be cracking up at his storyline. I think he would love it," he added.