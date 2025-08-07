Chloé Zhao's films prove landscapes speak louder than words

Chloe Zhao, a renowned filmmaker, is famously known for her unique ability to capture landscapes that evoke deep emotions. Her films are often set in vast, open spaces that are more than just backdrops; they are an integral part of the storytelling. By focusing on natural settings and authentic environments, Zhao connects the characters and their surroundings. Here's how she does it.

Natural light Use of natural light in 'Nomadland' In Nomadland, Zhao employs natural light to amplify the emotional weight of each scene. By shooting during certain times of the day (say dawn or dusk), she captures the slight changes in lighting that add layers of meaning to the narrative. Not only does it show the beauty of nature, but also reflects the internal states of her characters. It creates a harmonious blend between them and their environment.

Open spaces Emphasizing open spaces in 'The Rider' In The Rider, open spaces are essential to communicate emotion. The enormity of the landscapes reflects the protagonist's solitude and yearning for freedom. With wide shots that highlight these vast settings, Zhao makes the audience experience the physical space and emotional weight it brings to the character's journey.

Authentic locations Authentic locations in 'Songs My Brothers Taught Me' Zhao's commitment to authenticity is also evident in Songs My Brothers Taught Me, where real locations are used instead of constructed sets. This choice not only grounds her stories in reality but also provides an unfiltered view into her characters's lives. The genuine portrayal of these environments makes it easier for audiences to connect with the narrative on a deeper level by showcasing true-to-life experiences.