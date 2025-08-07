Anya Taylor-Joy is quietly running Hollywood's fashion game

Anya Taylor-Joy has become an absolute force in modern Hollywood , dictating fashion trends with her one-of-a-kind style. Although she's known for her roles in several films and series, the actor has managed to wow us with her acting chops and offbeat sartorial choices. Her picks usually marry classic elegance with modern-day drama, making her a true trendsetter. Here's how Taylor-Joy's style dominates Hollywood fashion today.

Chess-inspired trends 'The Queen's Gambit' impact on fashion The Queen's Gambit put chess-inspired fashion back on the map, all thanks to Taylor-Joy's character. The series introduced us to vintage styles that struck a chord with the audience, giving new life to retro clothing and accessories. Her character's wardrobe was the perfect blend of bold patterns and structured silhouettes, inspiring designers to add similar pieces to their collections.

Glamorous appearances Red carpet choices that turn heads We all know by now that Taylor-Joy has an impeccable sense of style, especially when it comes to red carpet appearances. Her picks are usually bold colors, intricate designs, and luxurious fabrics that are eye-catching, to say the least. These appearances set the trends, with fans and designers alike wanting to replicate her sophisticated yet daring style choices for formal events.

Designer partnerships Collaborations with top designers Collaborating with renowned designers has allowed Taylor-Joy to further influence modern fashion trends. She often collaborates with top names in the industry who whip up custom pieces that capture her unique aesthetic. These collaborations not only augment her brand but also inspire new collections that reflect elements of her style.