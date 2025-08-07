John Abraham wants 'No Smoking' sequel with Kashyap

Actor John Abraham recently revealed that he has been trying to convince director Anurag Kashyap to make a sequel to their 2007 film No Smoking. Speaking to India Today, he said, "I mean, I always told this to Anurag." "I said people make sequels out of hit films. Let's make a No Smoking part two." "And I have been telling this to him for the past four-five years."

Film's journey 'No Smoking' has developed a cult following over the years No Smoking, which was initially met with confusion due to its unconventional plot, has now developed a cult following. Abraham also praised Kashyap's recent film Bandar, saying it will "disturb you." He added, "I love Anurag and I love No Smoking, and I think more films like that should be made."

Unconventional films Abraham is committed to making unconventional films Abraham is committed to making unconventional films, even if they are not understood by everyone. He said, "Yes, I've often been reminded by people around me that don't do this No Smoking. No one understands it." "But I understand it. I love Kafka. I love ultimate reality. So I want to do films like that. I want to do different films."