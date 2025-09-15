Christopher Nolan introduced audiences to non-linear storytelling

Why Christopher Nolan's twisted timelines keep us hooked

By Vinita Jain 02:48 pm Sep 15, 202502:48 pm

What's the story

We all know Christopher Nolan is known for his own way of storytelling, particularly through complex timelines. His movies often challenge us to connect the dots of the narrative, which unfolds in a non-linear way. This not only keeps the audience engaged but also deepens the intrigue of his stories. By looking from different angles and time frames, Nolan has redefined stories on screen. He is a gem of modern cinema.